A former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator John Akpanudoedeghe, was expelled on Monday from All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Akwa Ibom State Executive Committee (SEC).Some of his sins, according to the party, are: alleged “sponsorship of thugs and disgruntled elements on January 18, to attack, harass, intimidate and cause grievous bodily harm on workers and executive members of the party at the state secretariat located at 4 Atiku Abubarkar Avenue, Uyo, in contravention of Article 21 A (vii) of the party’s constitution.“Past and most recent unauthorised publications (copies attached as Annexture D) with intention to malign, ridicule, and further cause confusion and disunity within the party, thereby contravening Article 21 A (v) of the party’s constitution, etc.”The expulsion was contained in a letter addressed to the APC National Vice Chairman/Zonal Chairman Southsouth, titled: Expulsion of Senator John James Akpanudoedeghe.The letter reads: “Consequent upon the ratification of Senator Akpanudoedeghe’s suspension and the recommendation of his expulsion from the party by the Uyo chapter’s Executive Committee of the APC, which emanated from his earlier suspension by the Executive Committee of his Ward, that is, APC Ward 6 in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Executive Committee wishes to state as follows:“That whereas we had received a letter of ratification of suspension in respect to Senator Akpanudoedeghe, dated January 16, from the Uyo chapter’s Executive Committee, signed by not less than 28 out of 37 members of the Exco (copy attached as Annexture A).“Whereas the ratification of suspension followed an earlier suspension of the same person by the APC’s Ward 6 Exco in a letter signed on their behalf by Messrs Michael Tom and Uyoata Sunday, Ward Chairman and Ward Secretary, on January 9 (copy attached as Annexture B).“Whereas the action of the Ward Executive Committee resulted from an earlier petition by some stakeholders of the party to wit: Messrs Solomon John and Effiong Uboh, dated December 18, 2016, in which they accused Senator Akpanudoedeghe of allegedly committing series of anti-party offences (copy attached as Annexture C).“And whereas the State Executive Committee, from the time of receipt of the letter and the evidence attacked thereto, up until the time of taking this decision, has not received any letter of appeal from the accused, Senator Akpanudoedeghe, contradicting the allegations against him.“…Consequently, Senator Akpanudoedeghe, who, until this decision, was a member of the State Caucus of the APC, is hereby expelled forthwith from the party, in line with Article 13.7 (vi).“In transmitting to you, Mr Zonal/ National Chairman and the Zonal Executive Committee of our great party our unanimous resolution and decision, the State Executive Committee wishes to draw your attention to our earlier letters dated September 1, 2015, in respect to the expelled Senator Akpanudoedeghe, even as we reiterate our unalloyed loyalty to the party’s national leadership as well as our collective resolve to defend its principles.”It was gathered efforts by the senator’s loyalists to allegedly burn down the state secretariat was foiled by the police.