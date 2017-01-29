Johnson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged the winner of the Etsako Federal Constituency bye-election in Edo.Oghuma emerged winner with 39,876 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Jude Imagwe, who polled 18,193 votes.Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Shola Omotola, who announced the result early Sunday morning said the APC candidate won having scored the highest number of votes cast.Omotola said that total a of 59,301 votes were cast with 58,427 being valid votes and 874 rejected.After his declaration as winner, Oghuma assured the people of the constituency of effective representation.“I want to assure Etsako people that I will not fail them.“I will represent them well and their voices will be heared and I will not dissapoint them,” he said.The bye-election was conducted following the election of the former holder of the seat, Mr Philip Shuaib, as Deputy Governor of the state.