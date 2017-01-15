The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti Sate has urged Governor Ayodele Fayose to recall the trained paramedics and firefighters he allegedly sacked so as to save lives and property from fire accidents in the state.The party also urged him to pay attention to the fire fighting trucks and equipment bought by his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, while in office.It blamed the governor for failure to prevent losses from last week’s Sunday tanker fire at a petrol station in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, where several houses and shops were burnt in the inferno.Fayose had rushed to the scene to join the rescue operation pouring water in a bucket to put out the fire.He, thereafter issued a seven-day ultimatum for re-certification of filling stations in the state.However, APC described the action as height of hypocrisy and pretence while accusing the governor of deliberately creating conditions that rendered the state Fire Service ineffective.The state Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a press release on Sunday said, “It is a height of irresponsibility and sheer pretence for Fayose to turn himself to an emergency fire fighter with a bucket of water after he sacked trained fire fighters and paramedics recruited to fight fire incidents by his predecessor, former Governor Kayode Fayemi, while he also abandoned the modern fire fighting equipment purchased by the last APC administration.“Fayemi recruited firemen and paramedics numbering 122 for fire prevention and care of accident and fire victims.“These men were trained twice within seven months by fire fighting experts from America and Israel in modern techniques of combating fire incidents while the administration also bought well-equipped water tankers and fire trucks and distributed them across the state in towns, such as Ado Ekiti, Omuo, Ikole, Ijero, Aramoko and Ikere.“Fayemi also bought well-equipped ambulances to give first aid to fire victims while arrangement was made with the local governments to operationalise the system in their localities to ensure prevention of fire and combating fire incidents across the state.”The party described Fayose’s announcement to establish fire stations across the state as unnecessary, waste of resources and “an attempt to cheat the state as usual”.The party added that if the governor had not abandoned what his predecessor had on ground, the sad incident would have been averted.