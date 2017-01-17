



Over 92 hours since the ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, MMM, announced its return and unfreezing of Mavros after a month’s freezing of access to requesting financial help (GH), it has again begun removing the Get Help (GH) access of some of the participants, otherwise called Mavrodians. The reason given is that the measure is to ensure a balance between Get Help (GH) and Provide help (PH).Although a few participants have claimed they had been paired with who would pay them their returns, otherwise known as Provide Help (PH), no one has been paid so far.Many have even begun lamenting the inability to get help despite the scheme’s announcement that the Mavros had been unfrozen.However, more anxiety have begun looming as most of the participants woke up today again to discover that their request for help have been removed, a situation that has further heightened the fears of the ponzi scheme really coming back to normal.Some of the participants, in a WhatsApp group have these complaints: One participant with the name, Abisoye said, “Have gh since Friday but yet to be match.” Another, Fola said, “I was merged ystd but not yet paid.”Another, Chinwenwe said, ” And I can’t see my Gh money in the dashboard. Have refresh it severally, am not seeing it.” Another participant, perhaps, a promoter, known as Guider, said, “I refused to sleep last night. I was able to GH for almost all my downliners.” Other promoters of the scheme wrote to allay the fears of the participants, saying the removal of the GH is a further measure taken to moderate those requesting for help and hence, have a balance between (GH) and (PH). One of them, Olaarowolo wrote, “Please be informed that some GH are temporary removed because measures to ensure that there are balances between PH-GH, GH-PH. Please do not panic. As matched orders are cleared, relief with spread. Thank you.”Another promoter, Prince_Demilade, wrote, ” pls do not panic U may have observed that you cannot find your GH order in your dashboard as well as d introduction of letters to the catcha on logging. This is just evidence of work going on on d new model… Your money is not lost and u can still see it in your mavro as pending withdrawals.. BE INFORMED.” “Good morning Mavrodians, I have been receiving complaints regarding GH request no longer on MMM Dashboard and GH amount exceeds allowed daily maximum limit when GH button is clicked.” “Like i said earlier the new model has been introduced and programmers are working relentlessly on the website to make sure everything is working perfect so we should play our own role by exercising patient and wait for the programmers to finish what they have started.”“Please do not panic if you experience any changes and please do not cancel any processed GH or PH to avoid your account being placed on moratorium.Your money is still intact and in safe hands. Long live MMM Nigeria!” And yet, another promoter gave the following reasons for the removal of the GHs. In what he titled, “Why Your Get Help (GH) Orders Were Removed, ” he explained thus: “Many participants woke up this morning to see that their Get Help (GH) orders have been removed completely from their PO’s Dashboard. Though some people called it canceled but the truth of the matter is that it was only removed not canceled. Please note that the GH orders were not cancelled because if cancelled, you will see it at the right hand side as deleted.”“It was removed because of the following reasons: There is an ongoing upgrade because programmers are always working on the MMM system every day so the promised New Model can be unveiled as soon as possible. You might notice earlier this morning, the login Captcha was showing alphanumeric as against the numbers until it restored to numbers later today.”“Why is the upgrade taking so long? Why not shut down the website and finish the upgrade once and for all? Have you thought of the unprecedented panic it will cause if MMM Nigeria Personal Office website is shut down for 1hour? Again, www.mmmoffice.com is not only for Nigeria, it is being used by MMM in other countries too.”“Moreso, many participants have formed the habit of cancelling their GH orders and creating new GH orders hoping they will be matched earlier. There is no need for that anyway but to forestall that, the created GH orders were removed and that is why you can’t create new GH orders because the old GH orders have not been cancelled but removed and withdrawal is still pending.”“There is no cause for any alarm over the removed GH orders, if you check your Mavro, you will notice the value of the removed GH order has been restored and had also increased though it is still showing pending withdrawal.” “Incase you missed these tweets from @MMMNigeriaHelp earlier: There have been reports of “removed GH orders” in some POs. The removed GH orders are mostly GH orders created on Friday/Saturday.”1.“There is no cause for any alarm. The value of the removed GH order has been restored and increased though showing pending withdrawal.”2. The removal of the GH orders and other changes/errors you might notice are indications that the #NewModel is taking shape gradually.”3.“Tuesday (Mavro growing day), a lot of participants created GH orders thus the message “GH amount exceeds allowed daily maximum”.4. “Please await further instructions either to create a new GH order or if it will be automatically restored and matched. We crave your indulgence, patience & understanding at this period. We are doing our best to have these issues/upgrades resolved ASAP.”“Let’s be patient while the Administrators of MMM do their best to restore the confidence we have in the system,” he wrote.