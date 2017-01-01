United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Antonio Guterres attends a press conference following the UNHCRs annual Executive Committee meeting on October 3, 2014 at the United Nations Office at Geneva. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Guterres, in his maiden message as the UN Secretary-General, entitled: “Appeal for Peace”, urged the world to make a New Year resolution “to put peace first”.“On my first day as Secretary-General of the United Nations, one question weighs heavily on my heart.“How can we help the millions of people caught up in conflict, suffering massively in wars with no end in sight?“Civilians are pounded with deadly force. Women, children and men are killed and injured, forced from their homes, dispossessed and destitute. Even hospitals and aid convoys are targeted.”According to him, no one wins these wars rather, everyone loses.Guterres pointed out that trillions of dollars were spent destroying societies and economies, fueling cycles of mistrust and fear that can last for generations.He regretted that whole regions were destabilised adding, the new threat of global terrorism affects us all.“On this New Year’s Day, I ask all of you to join me in making one shared New Year’s resolution: Let us resolve to put peace first.“Let us make 2017 a year in which we all – citizens, governments, leaders – strive to overcome our differences.“From solidarity and compassion in our daily lives, to dialogue and respect across political divides… From ceasefires on the battlefield, to compromise at the negotiating table to reach political solutions…“Peace must be our goal and our guide,” the new UN scribe said.