Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, has been named Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month for December for the third consecutive time.Conte becomes the first manager to win the award three tomes in succession.The Italian, beat off competition from Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, to pick up the award.Conte's choice as December Manager of the Month may not be unconnected to Chelsea's fine form throughout the month when he led them to claim maximum points from six matches.Reacting to the award, Conte said:"I’m very proud," he tells Chelsea's official website."It’s a great honour for me but I want to say thanks to all of my players, my staff and the club because we won the award together. Now it’s important to continue to work very well together."I enjoyed my first Christmas period a lot. This type of atmosphere only happens in England and it was fantastic. I hope to experience it again many times in the future."When you win you usually see a lot of positive things and every game was different. We won six matches and to do that, especially in December, is very difficult."If I had to pick out one game I would choose West Brom, because it was very tough and we scored with 15 minutes remaining. My players showed me great character and a strong will to win right until the end that day, which I always like to see."And ahead of Saturday's big clash away to champions Leicester, Conte said: "It’s a big game. We started January with a loss against Tottenham, which was a pity because I think the game was well balanced, but now we have a tough game at Leicester and it’s important to restart a good run in the Premier League, we must play with great concentration."