Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Daniel Amokachi, has declared his support for John Obi Mikel, who recently moved to Chinese Super League side , Tianjin TEDA.Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Amokachi said there was nothing bad in the player moving for the big salary in the Far East.Mikel Obi signed a three-year contract worth £140,000-a-week.“Is it a crime for him to earn £140, 000 in a week? I don’t think it is,” Amokachi said.“Mikel is 30 years old, he should make all the money that he can make. For me, I’m very happy that he had the opportunity to earn that kind of money.“Half of the Brazilian national team players are playing in China so why not Nigeria?”