The Met Police have said that all the five London clubs in the Premier League, are being investigated for historical child sex abuse allegations.Police say they have received 255 separate allegations of sexual abuse against individuals at 77 named clubs or teams.“On December 8, 2016, the Metropolitan Police Service confirmed it had launched an investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual abuse at football clubs in London,” a Met Police statement read.“As of Monday, January 30, the investigative team, with officers from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, have received 255 separate allegations.“The allegations are connected with individuals at 77 named clubs or teams.“The breakdown for those clubs is: Five in the Premier League; Three against Championship clubs; Three against clubs in Leagues One and Two; and there have also been 66 other named clubs which would include non-league or non-professional or amateur teams.”Detective Chief Superintendent Ivan Balhatchet of the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command said: “The Met take all allegations seriously, and specialist officers will work through the information passed to them.“Anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault should contact their local force, or call the NSPCC help line on 0800 023 2642.”