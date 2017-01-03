Super Eagles and Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi was included in the English Premier League Team of the Week compiled by facts and statistics football website whoscored.Iwobi was in Arsenal's starting 11 against Crystal Palace and scored the second goal in his team's 2-0 win on Sunday.The goal was Iwobi's second in 15 EPL appearances for Arsenal this season.Other players who made the list include Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, Spurs' Harry Kane and Leighton Baines of Everton.Also in the list are Burnley's Andre Gray, Bournemouth's trio Artur Boruc, Simon Francis and Steve Cook, while Curtis Davies of Hull City and Matt Phillips of West Brom completed the list.EPL TEAM OF THE WEEK:GOALKEEPERArtur Boruc (Bournemouth)(DEFENDERS)Simon Francis (Bournemouth)Curtis Davies (Hull City)Steve Cook (Bournemouth)Leighton Baines (Everton)(MIDFIELDERS)Matt Phillips (West Brom)Alex Iwobi (Arsenal)Paul Pogba (Manchester United)Anthony Martial (Manchester United)(FORWARDS)Andre Gray (Burnley)Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)