Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio is allegedly the money bag behind the anti-government protest by Music star, Tuface Idibia.This accusation was made by PM News, though the media house refused to call the governor by his name, they noted that this politician gifted the singer cars on his wedding day, and a quick check reveals Akpabio as the then-sitting governor of Akwa Ibom State as the one who gifted the singer cars on his wedding day.PM NEWS wrote, “Investigations on Monday revealed a former Akwa Ibom State Governor as the chief sponsor of the planned massive nationwide protest being orchestrated by hip hop artiste, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration…''But on Monday, a source revealed that 2face was being used as a stooge to drive the protest aimed at smearing the Buhari-led Federal Government. This said former governor, now a Senator, has never hidden his love for the ‘African Queen’ crooner and had in the past said to have showered award-winning musician with cash and gifts worth several millions of naira.''It would be recalled that 2face and his wife, Annie Macaulay, in 2013, were gifted two brand new Prado SUVs by this former governor as their wedding gift which they graciously accepted.“(PM News)