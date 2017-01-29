Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly visited her husband in London.Buhari has been out of the country on vacation and medical check-up.The exact date of the new photos, which emerged on Sunday, is not yet known.Meanwhile, President Buhari hasappealed to Nigerians to remain steadfast as his administration strives to get the country out of recession.He assured that the current economic situation in Nigeria would be a thing of the past soon.Buhari, said this at the 46th convocation ceremony of the University of Nigeria, UNN.He was represented by the minister of state for education, Professor Anthony Anwuka.