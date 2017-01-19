Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of the President, has commiserated with the families of victims of the erroneous bombing in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno by the Nigeria Air Force fighter jet.This is contained in a condolence message by her Special Assistant on Media, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi, in Abuja on Wednesday.“My thoughts are with the victims and families of the deceased and my fervent prayer is that God gives them the fortitude to bear the loss.”She also prayed for almighty God to continue to guide the armed forces and the citizens in their bid to rid Nigeria of terrorism.“Being deeply involved with IDPs and having shared both sad and happy moments with them through my NGO, Future Assured, I feel really pained by this unfortunate incident”, Mrs Buhari stated.