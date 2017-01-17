The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has struck a location it described as Boko Haram’s new hideout about one nautical mile south of Tumbum Rego in northern Borno.Fighter jets and helicopter gunship of the Air Force assaulted the location in a coordinated day and night operation following Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) report that Boko Haram insurgents who attacked own Surface Forces at Kangarwa the night of January 12, 2017 had withdrawn to the said location.The footage of the Battle Damage Assessment released by the NAF indicated that the operation was successful as the insurgent’s hideout was successfully destroyed.The NAF had of recently intensified aerial patrol over the entire operation in the northeast, as well as offensive mission around the Green Belt region near Niger and Chad Republics.A statement by the spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, Ayodele Famuyiwa, said the renewed effort was aimed at denying the remnants of the insurgents the opportunity to regroup and launch attack on own Surface Forces or people within the host communities.After the military sacked the insurgents from their last bastion in Sambisa forest, members of the Boko Haram have continued to make attempts to regroup. But the military has said it would sustain counter-terrorism operations in the region to deny the dissidents the opportunity.The air bombardment announcement is coming on a day that a suicide attack killed four persons in a university in the capital of the state, Maiduguri.A professor of Veterinary Medicine identified as Aliyu Mani, is one of those killed in the early morning attack.Survivors say the attack was carried out by a seven year old boy who detonated his bomb while Muslim worshippers were praying at the junior staff quarters mosque.Borno State Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu, told journalists at the scene of the incident that four people had died in the attack.