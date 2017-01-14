Following the retirement of Pastor EA Adeboye as the National General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Tunde Bakare, the General Overseer of The Latter Rain Assembly has also lent his voice on the issue.In a video by SaharaTV, Bakare explained that Adeboye's retirement should be seen as noble and a great achievement, adding that the church does not belong to anyone, but Jesus.His words from the interview below:''I don't work in Financial Reporting Council. Nobody has served me any notice. What I did was when the issue was raised, I just called our external auditor, in-house accountant to go meet them. They checked our books, and they felt a proper governance is in latter rain.I am a trained lawyer, and I try to be law-abiding. That is not to say any of the people mentioned have not been law abiding. But, whether we like it or not, one day, we will have to leave office.In the past, I will stand there (gesticulates) and preach from 10pm to 6am. Last Friday, nobody had to tell me before I asked for a chair to sit down. Although, I felt stronger after the service but I could see that you can't go on forever.But, this is the way I want you to see what happened to Pastor Adeboye, that God granted him grace like David to see Solomon on his own throne before he died. But so many people will collapse before they know when to leave. But to have someone succeed you in your lifetime, and to continue while you continue mentoring the person is a great achievement.He quipped by saying: Jesus is the owner of the church, not any one of us.''