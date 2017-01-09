The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday urged Christians to serve God in spirit and in truth if they truly want to experience the blessings of God in 2017.He spoke at the 2017 Annual Lagos State Thanksgiving Service held at the Lagos House in Ikeja.He drew his text from Exodus 3:1-8, Genesis 18:1-8 and Mark 10:46-52 among others and admonished Nigerians to leave the camp of the devil and embrace God’s camp.The service featured music ministrations, bible readings and prayers for the nation, for Lagos State as well as for every citizen of the state.Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode urged residents to pray for the prosperity of the state.Ambode described this year’s thanksgiving as significant because it will usher in activities for the 50th anniversary of the creation of Lagos State. The state was created in May 1967.Ambode said: “We are thanking God and showing supplication for allowing us to witness the Golden Jubilee Anniversary together.“It is also an occasion, irrespective of our religion, to reaffirm our faith in Him and our belief in His grace, to make our hopes and aspirations for this New Year.Ambode recalled that at last year’s thanksgiving service, prayers were offered for the state to grow in spite of the bleak economic outlook predicted in many quarters.“We believe that as we are gathered this evening to praise Him and glorify His Holy name, new doors and windows of opportunities shall be opened for us as individuals, as a state and as a nation.“We want to officially welcome all other states and governors to the Year 2017. We join hands together as Lagosians to wish Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, who once worshipped here with us, Happy New Year, and pray that God will honour him as he leads the ship of the nation to its rightful destination.”Among those who graced the event were former military administrator, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Senator Olamilekan Solomon, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, traditional rulers and religious leaders.