Actress and former AGN President, Ibinabo Fiberesima, is officially a single woman again. A source close to the mother of three said the couple went their separate ways sometime last year but kept it out of social media.This morning, while celebrating turning a year older, Ibinabo hinted that her marriage to Uche Egbuka, is over. Ibinabo married Uche, a single father of two, in December 2014. In a message shared on Facebook to thank her fans for standing by her all through the years, Ibinabo talked about the pain of a "dissolution of a bond" she had "hoped to keep with a life time partner and the re-emergence of singleness".Read her full post below