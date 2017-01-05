The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja will be closed on March 8 for repairs, the Ministry of Transportation said yesterday.The nation’s capital’s airport’s runway is to be reactivated after closure. It will last for six weeksThe announcement of the date, which was previously fixed for next month, was after a meeting between Minister of State (Aviation) Hadi Sirika and stakeholders in the sector.No reason was given for the date change.Ministry spokesman James Odaudu said the meeting enabled the minister to brief the stakeholders on efforts being made to ensure that the use of Kaduna’s airport is “seamless and hitch-free”.According to the plan, flights to the Abuja airport will be diverted to the Kaduna Airport, about 160 kilonmetres to Abuja and passengers travelling to Abuja will travel in bus shuttles, guarded by security provided by the government, to the capital.