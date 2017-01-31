Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has reiterated that he remains a loyal and committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.He spoke in response to claim by Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, that three Sout-East Governors are preparing to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.Okorocha made the comment at a meeting of all APC leaders in the zone, held at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC) on Saturday.But Ikpeazu, through his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, urged his loyalists, associates, Abians and all Nigerians to disregard the rumour that he was planning to defect to APC.“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is not currently in the mood for party politics,” the CPS said in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday night.“He is in the good governance mood with focus on delivering massive dividends of democracy to Abia electorate that voted massively for him in 2015 to become the 4th democratically elected governor of God’s Own State of Abia, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).“Abia is a PDP state and Governor Ikpeazu is not just a card-carrying member of the PDP in Abia, he is the leader of the party in the state and one of the current pillars of the party in Nigeria today. He is comfortable in PDP”.