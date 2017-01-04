 85-year old Emir of Daura and wife name new baby | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
85-year old Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk and his beautiful young wife, Gimbiya Aisha Umar Farouk hosted the naming ceremony of their new baby on Tuesday 3rd January. The baby girl was named Halimatu Sadiya Umar Faruk.


See photo of the Emir, his wife and new baby:

