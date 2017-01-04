85-year old Emir of Daura and wife name new baby 12:24 PM 0 Metro A+ A- Print Email 85-year old Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk and his beautiful young wife, Gimbiya Aisha Umar Farouk hosted the naming ceremony of their new baby on Tuesday 3rd January. The baby girl was named Halimatu Sadiya Umar Faruk. See photo of the Emir, his wife and new baby: Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.