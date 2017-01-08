Black pepper is one of the most commonly used spices in different cuisines around the world.

It is used in both the whole and grounded form.

Black pepper is a hot, pungent spice with a host of health benefits.

It has an active component called piperine that gives it, its characteristic taste.

It also contains iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium, manganese, zinc, chromium, vitamins A and C, and other nutrients.

Antioxidant potential

An antioxidant like pepper can prevent or repair the damage caused by the free radicals and thus help to prevent cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and liver problems.

Free radicals are the byproducts of cellular metabolism that attack healthy cells and cause their DNA to mutate into cancerous cells.

Antibacterial quality

In Ayurvedic practices, pepper is added to tonics for colds and coughs. Pepper also provides relief from sinusitis and nasal congestion.

It has an expectorant property that helps to break up the mucus and phlegm depositions in the respiratory tract, and its natural irritant quality helps you to expel these loosened materials through the act of sneezing or coughing.

Asthma and whooping cough

Black pepper is a good treatment for respiratory conditions due to its properties as an expectorant, as well as its strong anti-inflammatory properties.

Peptic ulcers

A number of studies have shown that black pepper may have beneficial effects on gastric mucosal damage and peptic ulcers, due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Cognitive impairment and neurological health

Piperine, one of the key components of black pepper, has been shown in numerous studies to reduce memory impairment and cognitive malfunction.

Chemical pathways in the brain appear to be stimulated by this organic compound, so early research demonstrates the possibility for pepper to benefit Alzheimer’s patients and those that are suffering from dementia and other age-related or free radical-related malfunctions in cognition.

Enhances bioavailability

Black pepper helps in transporting the benefits of other herbs to different parts of the body, maximising the efficiency of the other health foods that we consume.

That is why adding it to foods not only makes them taste delicious but also helps make those nutrients more available and accessible to our system.

Skin health

Pepper helps to cure vitiligo, which is a disease that causes some areas of skin to lose its normal pigmentation and turn white.

According to British researchers, the piperine content of pepper can stimulate the skin to produce pigment.

Weight loss

The outer layer of peppercorn assists in the breakdown of fat cells.

Therefore, peppery foods are a good way to help you shed weight naturally.



