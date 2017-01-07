Here are few things about Pastor Obayemi
1. Pastor Joseph Obayemi was a deputy in charge of Finance
2. A member of governing council of the Redeemed Christian Church of God
3. He was the pastor in charge of Lagos Province 28, region 2 of the church
4. He laid the foundation of the extension of the province’s temporary place of worship in March 2015.
5. He was Chairman, board of governors, House fellowship of the RCCG
6. Special Assistant to General overseer on Finance PICR Region II
7. He is happily married with children
