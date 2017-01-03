



No fewer than 59 inmates of the Jos Prisons have passed in flying colours in national examinations conducted by the National Examination Council, NECO, and the Federal Ministry of Education, leading to the award of certificates in education.The successful prison inmates were the first set of graduates groomed under the Jos Prisons Adult Education School Programme, to give them education, while serving their terms.The graduating inmates include 10 Senior Secondary School students, who sat for NECO examination; 22, who graduated from Junior Secondary to Senior Secondary; and 27 inmates, who moved from primary to secondary school.A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Jos Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Mr. Ayedo Luka, quoted the Controller of Prisons, Plateau State Command, Noel Ailewon, as asking the inmates to make the most of the opportunity provided by the service, for them to have access to education while serving their jail terms.The Controller, who was represented by the Officer-in-Charge of Jos Prisons, Y. A. Sambo, also congratulated them and drew their attention to the importance of education in their lives. He pleaded with them to seize the opportunity with both hands.Also speaking, the Principal of Jos Prisons Adult School, ASPI Uguoke Abuchi, an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, assured the inmates that the authorities had the capacity to give them the needed educational opportunities and tasked them to avail themselves of such facilities so as to secure their future.