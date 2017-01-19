The Senate yesterday said severe starvation faced Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.It said over 5.2 million IDPs were likely to suffer acute hunger by June if prompt action was not taken to avert the danger.The Senate added that about seven million people in the Northeast need humanitarian assistance, while 2.5 million children were malnourished.Former Senate Leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume, highlighted these in a motion, titled: “The state of the humanitarian relief effort in the Northeast amid high level of funding so far”.Ndume noted that despite the 73 per cent increase in donor funding, the situation was still bad.He lamented that although over N5.7 billion had been donated to help the region, health needs remained in disarray.He said “There is gap between what is reported to be the level of funding response and the reality on the ground.“The way things are going, even if N1 trillion is thrown into the mix without synergy, oversight, engagement, transparency and better coordination, the condition of the IDPs will not improve.”Senator Shehu Sani said the crisis in the region had been turned into a money-making venture.“Humanitarian crisis has now been turned into a humanitarian industry where people make profits. Contracts being awarded in the name of humanitarian crisis do not translate to affect the people. They tell us have built schools, but when we go there, we see a different story.“The problem is not lack of money, but lack of sincerity on the part of the managers. We have done our best by coming out with an interim report. We will soon release the full report. Those who think they are above the law by virtue of the offices they occupy should wait and see,” Sani said.Deputy Senate leader Bala Na’Allah urged the Senate to put mechanisms in place to ensure relief materials sent to IDPs are well utilised.Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu insisted that funds and relief materials must be judiciously utilised in the interest of the IDPs.Ekweremadu said: “I believe we are on the right path. We must show we are responsible as a country. We appreciate the donor agencies for assisting us and we must spend that what they give us well so they can give more.”