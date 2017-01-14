The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of alleged “clandestine moves” to withdraw the case of alleged theft of $50,000 in the Government House already filed before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court.Fayose’s aides, Bamidele Temitope and Afolabi Sunday, and street forex operator, Shuaibu Amidu, were on Wednesday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Adegboye in Ado-Ekiti over theft of $50,000 purportedly belonging to Fayose’s aide on Domestic Affairs, Sunday Omosilade.Police charge sheet( MAD/019C/2017) stated that the money belonged to Fayose’s Personal Assistant, Sunday Omosilade but the party maintains that the money belongs to the governor.This is a governor who has refused to pay workers salary and pensioners allowances as a result of which many workers have now turned beggars while pensioners are dying for lack of adequate care.In a statement on Friday by Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, the party said Fayose had allegedly started making moves to withdraw the case against the culprits on the counsel of the governor’s senior advisers.He said the party was aware of governor’s advisers’ counsel to withdraw the damaging story that had found its way to the media, and warned the governor of the consequences of the arrest of his Personal Assistant on Domestic Affairs, Sunday Omosilade, who in the police charge sheet admitted that he was the owner of the $50,000 found on the arrested suspects.The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Jackson Adebayo, in a swift reaction said: “The money in question does not belong to the governor and it is laughable for anybody to create falsehood that the governor wants to withdraw the case.“The money belongs to the governor’s PA and there is no way it would have caused the governor any embarrassment. This is part of lies and propaganda of APC and that is how they have been misinforming the public about the governor and the government of Ekiti State.”Olatunbosun said further: “We are aware of deft moves by the governor to manipulate the court and the police to destroy court records on this matter after Fayose’s advisers told him that he made a mistake by arresting the suspects and making Omosilade, who doesn’t have N30,000 in his account balances, to claim that he is the owner of $50,000, and pointing out that the boy cannot escape EFCC investigation that can turn awry for the governor.“We are also aware how Fayose is pained by media leak of this crime, wondering how an in-house matter became a matter of media hype,” Olatubosun said.He added: “We are also aware that Fayose had recalled Omosilade who he had earlier sent packing from the Government House over his involvement in the matter to return to his job, including giving him a brand new car he was earlier denied while other aides got theirs and as we speak, Omosilade has relocated to the Government House again.”Olatunbosun called the attention of the Commissioner of Police and the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Mr Justice Ayodeji Daramola, to the alleged plan to destroy court records in the criminal matter.He warned that it is too late to manipulate the case as all court processes in the matter are in public domain.The party reiterated its earlier call on the EFCC to step in to investigate a young man who can’t boast of N20,000 in his account to explain how he got $50,000 in Ekiti State Government House.“We want to reiterate that Governor Fayose is the owner of that $50,000 but he wants to use Omosilade as a cannon-folder to escape investigation by security agencies in a clear case of money laundering.“We have been crying everyday that there is a massive looting of Ekiti money, and with this incident, it is now near clear how Ekiti State’s funds, including federal allocations and bailout of N20b, are being spent privately on women of easy virtues in the Government House to service the lavish and reckless lifestyle of the governor while Ekiti workers and pensioners remain unpaid for six months.“We call on the EFCC to immediately arrest Omosilade to explain where he got $50,000 while the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) is being put on notice to monitor the activities of Ekiti State Judiciary in this criminal matter, even as we call on the Inspector General of Police to monitor his men in Ekiti State in the manipulation of this criminal matter,” he added.