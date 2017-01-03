For barging into the Government House of the Ekiti state government in Ado Ekiti to steal N25m, a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ado Ekiti has remanded three persons in custody.The accused – Bamidele Temitope, 36; Afolabi Sunday, 42; and Shuaib Amidu, 67 – allegedly stole N25m belonging to one Sunday Omosilade, the Personal Assistant to Governor Ayodele Fayose.The police prosecutor, Sergeant Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 29, 2016, at the Ekiti State Government House Lodge in Ado-Ekiti.Leranmo alleged that the defendants conspired to commit felony to wit: stealing, “thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Law of Ekiti State, 2012.”The prosecutor also alleged that the accused, on the said date, stole $50,000 (N25m) belonging to Omosilade.He said the defendants’ offence was also punishable under “Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Law of Ekiti State, 2012.”The prosecutor alleged that among the accused, Amidu, on December 30, 2016, at the Mugbagba area of Ado Ekiti, became an accessory to one Sunday when he changed $20,000 to naira denomination for him.According to him, the offence contravened Section 519 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Law of Ekiti State, 2012.However, the accused pleaded not guilty. But the Chief Magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, remanded the accused in prison. He adjourned the case till January 16, 2017.