Three people were reported killed and scores injured in renewed violence in a part of Southern Kaduna.Residents said the attack occurred on Tuesday night at Samarun Kataf, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday night announced a 24-hour curfew in the local government based on security reports.“The restoration of the curfew follows renewed security threats in Samaru-Kataf where the market was attacked by hoodlums. Security forces have taken steps to restore calm and vigorously enforce the curfew,” Samuel Aruwan, spokesperson to Governor Nasir El-Rufai said.A resident of the area told newsmen that the attack occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a relaxation joint near Samarun Kataf market.“We heard the sporadic shooting by unknown gunmen last night around 9:30 p.m. at a relaxation joint in Samarun Kataf town. Three people were killed,” Danjuma Samaru said.“The bodies and those injured have been taken to General Hospital, Zangon Kataf. I am going there now to visit some relations.The Kaduna Branch Secretary of the Red Cross , Shehu Abdul, also confirmed the attack.“I received alert that something like that occurred,” Mr. Abdul said.“Some people were actually killed and injured. But, I can’t confirm the figure until the team dispatched return from the scene,” he added.The Kaduna Police spokesperson, Aliyu Usman, confirmed the incident but did not speak on the casualty.