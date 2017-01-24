Nduka Ezeagwuna, a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Ibadan, has been crowned king of Issele-Uku in Delta state.The engineering graduate lost his father, Henry Ezeagwuna, in a motor accident along Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway, in 2014.The accident also claimed the life of Sunday Ofili, a journalist and special adviser on information and communication technology to Emmanuel Udughan, the former governor of Delta.Before now, the traditional rites and the coronation had been carried out in April by the Onishe of Issele-Uku, retired justice Azomani, ahead of the full coronation ceremony.While presenting the staff of office to the monarch, Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of the state, who was represented by the deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro, said peace was important for the development of the state.“I know as you ascend the throne today, there will be lots of challenges but you must listen to your people, adopt their culture, and they will be proud of you at all times,” he said.He also advised the people of Issele-Uku to shun acts that are capable of bringing disgrace to the king and their community.At the time of his father’s death, the new monarch was a 300 level student of the University of Ibadan.