The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured Nigerians that the efforts of the Muhammadu Buhari- led federal government to set the country on the part of sustainable development and growth will begin to yield positive results in 2017 and get the country out is recession.In its New Year message to Nigerians today, signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC said it is not unaware of the fact that 2016 has been a difficult year for Nigerians and expressed appreciation to Nigerians for keeping faith with the government.While appealing to Nigerians to be patient with the government, the APC said with the capture of the Sambisa forest by the Nigeria military, the party has achieved one of its major campaign promises.The statement made available to The Nation in Abuja reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes Nigerians a happy and prosperous 2017 New Year. The party thanks Nigerians for their support and commitment to the APC-led Government in 2016.“We understand that the past year has been a difficult one for Nigerians as Government laid the necessary foundation for setting our country on the path of sustainable growth. We are confident however that many of Government’s effort will begin to yield positive dividends this year as our country climbs out of the current economic recession.“The APC continues to stand with the people of Nigeria and have confidence in the ability and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to provide the necessary leadership to set our economy and our country on the path of recovery and self-reliance.“With the effective defeat of Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast, we have achieved one of the major promises the Party made to Nigerians even as the Government continues to work on improving the safety of lives of Nigerians across the country.