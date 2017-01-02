A staff of the State House, Mrs. Gladys Okpa, yesterday, escaped death by the whiskers when a security operative’s gun accidentally went off gun at the Presidential Villa.The incident happened on a day the Villa was full with ministers attending the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, for the year. It was learned that the incident occurred at about 12p.m., when a security operative apparently from the Department of the State Services, DSS, came into the Presidential Villa with a gun.The operative, whose name could not be ascertained, it was learned, was stopped by other security men mounting sentry to adhere to a standing rule of dropping arms with them before he would be granted entry as he approached the main building of the Villa, leading to the Office of the Vice President and other offices. Sources disclosed that it was in the process of obeying them that he mistakenly dropped his gun that was cocked. And it went off.It was learned that he sustained injury in his hand, just as stray bullets hit Mrs. Okpa, who was standing nearby. Both of them were immediately rushed to the Villa clinic for first aid treatment, before they were transferred to the State House Hospital, Asokoro. There were fears that bullets were still lodged in Mrs. Okpa’s body.Although it could not be ascertained whether the operative was attached to the Villa or to a minister, unconfirmed report had it that he was not on duty.