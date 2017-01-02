Two people have died in an attempt to bomb a congregation of Muslim worshippers in Dalori, a community on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno state.The attack which occurred at 5:40am on Tuesday killed a suspected child suicide bomber and a male security guard who prevented the killer from gaining access into the mosque.“When the security guard overpowered the child suicide bomber, he detonated the bomb,” one of the worshippers told the TheCable.The authorities are yet to make a statement on the incident but emergency security response teams such as National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) were deployed in the area.The army says Boko Haram insurgents flushed out of the Sambisa forest after camp zero fell were trying to be relevant, hence its recent attack around the north-east.