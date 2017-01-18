



Eighteen ships are presently discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.NPA explained that the ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, petrol, empty containers, general cargo, bulk fertiliser, bulk gypsum, aviation fuel and butane.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 22 ships labutaneh petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Lagos ports between Jan. 13 and Jan. 28.NPA said that the expected ships would ferry into the country base oil, general cargoes, containers, aviation fuel, bulk gypsum, diesel, empty container, bulk fertiliser, frozen fish and petrol.NAN reports that 23 ships were expected on Jan. 10; 22 ships on Jan 11 and 22 ships expected on Jan. 12. The document noted that four ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, frozen fish and petrol.