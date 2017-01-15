Fifteen suspected secret cult members have been arrested by the police in Akure , the Ondo State capital.The suspects were said to have been arrested during the Yuletide.Police spokesman Femi Joseph said the suspects were arrested at various locations in the town.He listed them as Olamiju Abiodun (25); Adejuyigbe Joshua (22); Tayo Agboola (22); Orebe Boluwaji (33); Oluwadara Akinbobola (17); Oluwaseun Olajide (21); Adesina Olasunkanmi (18) and Alaba Raji (19).Others are Ajibola Olanrewaju (25); John Isaac (18); Haruna Friday (18); Omotoso Shina (26); Ekene Ereozo(25); Matthew Ogu (36) and Uche Odoh (30).Joseph said: “Some of them were arrested during the initiation of new members; others were arrested at their meetings.“Various weapons were recovered from them, including axes, cutlasses, matchetes, cut-to-size locally-made pistols and charms among others.“They have been charged to court and were remanded in prison custody.”