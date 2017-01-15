Three suicide bombers sneaked into Madagali, Adamawa State, on Friday, killing 15 people.One of the suspected suicide bombers reportedly strapped a baby to her back.Madagali is 300 km from Yola, the state capital.Among the dead victims in the assault on a crowded market in the town were the suicide bombers.A police spokesman confirmed 15 dead, but an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) put the toll at nine.10 others, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to the General Hospital in Michika.An eyewitness said the blasts occurred near a checkpoint at the entrance of the town.“We heard three blasts near the checkpoint where people gathered to be screened before entering the town as you know today is market day.“The suicide bombers blew themselves up alongside the two vigilante members that approached them.”