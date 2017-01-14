Fourteen witnesses are billed to testify against Adeniyi Ademola, a judge of the federal high court, and Olubowale, his wife, over alleged money laundering.At the commencement of trial of Ademola and his wife on Monday, Segun Jegede, prosecuting counsel, listed some of the witnesses as the secretary of the national judicial commission and the chief registrar of the federal high court at the time Ademola served as a judge.Also Ifeoma Ofornagolu, sales consultant of Coscharis motors, and Shuaibu Sani, would also testify against the judge.Sani is said to have given about N35 million to Ademola so that he would not be sentenced to jail after he was charged for pension fraud.The prosecuting counsel said a petitioner who had complained to the National Judicial Council (NJC) would also testify.Ademola is alleged to have abused his office, by receiving bribe in millions of naira and a luxury car to divert the course of justice.His home was among those of the seven judges raided by the department of state services (DSS) on allegations of corruption.