Donald Trump delivered a mostly conciliatory, occasionally combative inaugural address on Friday after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.Trump’s 16-minute speech, delivered just after noon ET on Friday in front of a packed crowd outside of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., featured several memorable lines.Here are the Top 10 quotes from the speech:1. “Whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.”2. “We are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.”3. “January 20th, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.”4. “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening to you now. You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement, the likes of which the world has never seen before.”5. “We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny. The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans.”6. “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first, America first.”7. “We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs… Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down.”8. “America will start winning again, winning like never before.”9. “We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth.”10. “We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement. And most importantly, we will be protected by God.”