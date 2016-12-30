Consumption of ‘Zobo’ drink is very effective in the management of hypertension due to its anti-hypertensive properties, says Dr. Ochuko Erukainure, a nutritional biochemist.Erukainure, a senior research officer with the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO), Oshodi, Lagos State, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.According him, zobo drink also known as hibiscus drink also helps in reducing cholesterol level, high blood pressure, diabetes and constipation in the human system.he said.According to him, amylase is an enzyme that breaks down complex sugars and starches,Erukainure also said that drinking a cup of zobo after every meal would help to reduce the absorption of dietary carbohydrates and assist in weight loss.Erukainure said.The senior researcher advised consumers not to add sugar to their zobo drink so that its natural essence could be well-preserved and not contaminated by other non-natural essences.Erukainure, however, advised pregnant women against consuming zobo drink saying some studies had shown that such could lead to miscarriage.Erukainure said that patients diagnosed with low blood-pressure should not to drink it and if they should, they should consult their doctors before doing so.The senior researcher also said that some pregnant women were allergic to consuming zobo drink as it might lead to their developing itchy red eyes, sinus or hay fever.