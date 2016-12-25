As Christians worldwide mark Christmas today, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, (Kano Chapter), Bishop Ransom-Bello, has instructed Christian clerics not to allow the use of banger/knockouts during church services, to avoid terrorists from hijacking the celebration to wreak havoc.Bello, who is the Overseer of Calvary, Life Assembly in the State made this known while speaking with newsmen over abuse of using fireworks to frighten celebrants during festivities.According to him, he had instructed pastors, bishops and deacons in their respective churches to not only be extra-vigilant but to also report strange faces during Christmas service to security agents for prompt action.As part of other numerous measures to ensure the security and protection of worshippers, Bello said that all churches in Kano have been advised to re-enact extra security, as they did at the inception of the security challenges, stressing that apart from that he has confidence in ability of the current Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, who has what it takes to keep criminals at bay.At the advent of security challenges in Kano, the Police Command, as part of security measures often deploy security operatives to places of worship to ensure that undesirable elements do not infiltrate church premises to wreak havoc.As a proactive measure to ward off any threat to peace and security on christmas eve, the Police in Kano has already intensified combined motorized patrol, involving all security operatives in the metropolis, just as it also warned against the use of bangers/knockout during festivities.