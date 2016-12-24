



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that times are difficult and the Nigerian state was facing enormous challenges, but that the Buhari-led Federal Government was working hard towards the goal of true transformation and development.And that the APC-led Federal Government was committed to enthroning the promised change.The APC made this known in a Christmas Message to Nigerian singed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullah the National Publicity Secretary.The party also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for and support the bold efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to resuscitate the economy, safeguard the citizenry and instill probity in our national life.The statement read thus :The All Progressives Congress (APC) felicitates with Christians across the country over the joyous occasion of Christmas which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.We note that the yuletide season symbolizes perseverance, faith, hope and love; these are the virtues we appeal to Nigerians to continue to exhibit as the country navigates from the economic recession towards progress and stability.While calling on Nigerians to offer special prayers for the peace, unity and development in the country, the Party also urge Nigerians across religious divides to imbibe the virtues of tolerance, honesty, fairness, selflessness and peaceful co-existence which Jesus Christ espoused and exemplified during his earthly mission.The manifestation of these virtues in our national life will without doubt propel our great country into becoming a more united, peaceful and progressive nation.There is no doubt that the times are difficult and the Nigerian state is facing enormous challenges, but we assure Nigerians that the APC-led Federal Government is committed to enthroning the promised change, and is working hard towards the goal of true transformation and development.We urge Nigerians to continue to pray for and support the bold efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to resuscitate the economy, safeguard the citizenry and instill probity in our national life.In this season of love and celebrations, we should all remember that with our collective prayers, unity and diligence, the goal of a prosperous, secured and stable nation is possible. And it is our prayer and wish that the New Year shall usher in economic growth, security and peace for all Nigerians.Once again, the Party congratulate all Christians on the occasion of Christmas and pray the message of Christmas fill our lives with warmth, joy and peace.