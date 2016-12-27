The reason the super star was unable to perform was due to exhaustion and was advised by his medical team to take a break although he disobeyed the advice by performing at the Rhythm unplugged music event on 23rd December, 2016.
However, Wizkid who picked the “Artist Of The Year” at the just concluded Headies Awards, has apologized to his Ugandan fans promising new dates for the show.
See tweets below;
Working on dates to come see u guys! Y'all knw i'm just here to spread good vibes and positive energy! Love my Uganda fans! 💙 https://t.co/cEA5OYlgaS— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 23, 2016
I just wanna make music and perform to my people! Y'all forgive me for everything else! Way up! Stay up! #DaddyYo!— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 23, 2016
