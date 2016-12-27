Some days back, a Ugandan court issued an arrest warrant for Afro-Pop star and Daddy Yo singer Wizkid and his manager, Sunny Are for failing to show up for an event he was billed to perform.The reason the super star was unable to perform was due to exhaustion and was advised by his medical team to take a break although he disobeyed the advice by performing at the Rhythm unplugged music event on 23rd December, 2016.However, Wizkid who picked the “Artist Of The Year” at the just concluded Headies Awards, has apologized to his Ugandan fans promising new dates for the show.He said; “See tweets below;