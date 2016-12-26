The Islamic scholar categorically stated that it was a sin for Muslim folks to wish Christians ‘Merry Christmas.’
On his Twitter handle @DrZakirNaikFC, he wrote: “Wishing Merry Christmas to Christians is worse evil, worse than fornication or murder.
“Please avoid it my dear Muslims. It’s a big sin. Retweet and spread the message.
“I hope no Muslim wishes or updates any status on Christmas because celebrating Christmas is against Islam, against Allah, against Prophet Mohammed [saw] so be aware of that very big sin.”
