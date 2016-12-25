The wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr. Amina Sani Bello has explained that she continues to perform surgical operations despite being a governor’s wife.According to her, she does this because she does not want to forget the rudiments of her profession.Apparently replying to some queries on why she still goes to the hospital for surgical operations, Bello said as a trained gynaecologist, if she focuses only on the activities of being the Governor’s wife, she will no longer be able to practice her profession after four years.Speaking at the flag-off of the skills training and empowerment of 250 unemployed girls and women in Minna recently, she said that she derives joy from going to the theatre.“The reason why I still go to the hospital is because I do not want to forget my profession. I can be a Governor’s wife and do nothing apart from my projects but after four years, I will forget my profession.“So I cannot become the wife of the governor for four years without practising my profession, if I do so, after four years, I will no longer be able to perform surgical operation. I’ll have to go back and learn how to do it all over again,” she said.Bello said government’s focus on the issue of women development was to improve the economic growth of the state.She then expressed optimism that the training will have a ripple effect on the socio-economic development of the state urging the participants to embrace the skills training and justify the confidence the government have in them.The Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Roseline Abara said that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is not sleeping in his bid to ensure that he improves the lives of people in the state.The Commissioner said that the governor is so concerned about the poverty rate of the people that he continuously works out plans to reduce their poverty rate.“The Governor is not sleeping. He is improving the lives of the people to make them less dependent by empowering them. He is determined to create opportunities that women in the state are self employed and no longer go begging for food.She called on the participants who were drawn from the 25 local government areas of the state to pay attention to their training so that they can use it to improve their families and the society.The 250 young girls and women will be trained in the three senatorial zones of the state on cosmetic production, perfume production, fish and poultry farming, rice farming and processing, tailoring, catering amongst others.