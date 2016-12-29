



Arsene Wenger has revealed the reason why Alex Iwobi was not allowed to go on loan for more experience before becoming a mainstay in the Arsenal team.





The Frenchman who handed the Nigeria international his first team debut in 2015, said the ‘speed’ of 'maturity’ was key to making such decision.





“Everybody’s career is different – the maturing phase is different for everyone,” Wenger told Arsenal Magazine

.

“Some stand still and then suddenly have an acceleration in the speed of their maturity which allows them to get straight into the first team.





“Some take advantage of situations where players are injured. You give them a chance and they don’t need to go through the loan step because they have been given an acceleration to the first team.





“Some are not completely ready so they need to go to another club where they can acquire that maturity.



