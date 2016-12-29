President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Bauchi was again cancelled for the second time on Thursday.Speaking in a broadcast to the people of Bauchi on Thursday, the state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, said that the cancellation of the visit was due to the poor visibility of the weather caused by the harmattan.Abubakar apologized to the people for the failure of the President to visit the state for the second time stating that it was not intentional.He said that a later date will be fixed for the President’s visit.“Because of the prevailing weather condition in Abuja this morning up to this moment that I speak with you (11:45am), visibility is less than 300 meters in Abuja. To that extent even International flights have not landed or taken off at the Abuja Airport.“For that reason, Mr. President was advised to put off his visit to Bauchi. I assure you, another date will be fixed and this time, for a state visit in which he will spend the night in Bauchi,” Abubakar stated.Abubakar apologized to the people for the failure of the President to visit the state for the second time stating that it was not intentional.