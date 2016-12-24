Arsenal boss has admitted that Chinese football could become a problem for the Premier League, after Oscar moved from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG for £60million.The transfer was confirmed by Chelsea and SIPG on Friday morning, with the Blues making a profit of around £41million on the Brazilian midfielder.Wenger believes the money being invested in Chinese football, could endanger the Premier League, which has been considered the most powerful financial force in the market for many years.“Yes, it’s a surprise, it’s a distortion,” Wenger said at his Friday press conference.“Basically when you’re a football player you want to combine the quality of the competition with the quantity of your wages.“It’s a surprise to me, but when I was in Japan, we had many Brazilian players. At the moment I think Oscar moves because he doesn’t play in the Premier League. China gives him that opportunity as well… they invest a lot of money at the moment.“Will it be a future problem for the Premier League? It could become [one].”