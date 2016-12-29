The Federal Government said on Thursday that it has recovered 40 brand new SUV cars from a former permanent secretary.It said that the unnamed former permanent secretary appropriated the vehicle to himself after leaving office.It, therefore, said it would be wrong for it to be accused of fighting corruption without any clear strategy.Rather, it said it was being guided by a well-articulated strategy in its fight against corruption in the country.The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this in a statement.Mohammed said, “The strategy has proven so effective and that it has led to, among others, the recovery of 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles from one formerPermanent Secretary who single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office.”He said the federal government was not just fixated on prosecution alone but was also taking preventive measures to make corruption unattractive.Mohammed listed the strict enforcement of the Treasury Singles Account, which he said had largely reduced the diversion of government funds into various secret accounts, and the constant fishing out of ghost workers in the public service, which he said many states were now adopting, as some of the preventive measures against corruption.He, however, said some other measures had been perfected to strengthen the anti-corruption fight, adding that the measures included the establishment of the Presidential Committee on Asset Recovery and the Asset Tracing Committee; the setting up of an Asset Register, and the Whistle Blower Policy.The minister also announced the plan by the government – working through the Code of Conduct Bureau – to commence, starting in 2017, a trial run of electronic asset declaration to facilitate compliance and also to search and retrieve data on the assets of public officersIn addition, he said, the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption was also working with relevant MDAs, especially the National Bureau of Statistics, to improve data collection on corruption indicators generally.He said, ”Once perfected, the data will be shared with government periodically, if possible as regularly as government receives data on inflation and unemployment trends, to indicate trends in corruption and influence government measures to correct the situation before it gets out of hand as we have now.”Giving more explanation on the Presidential Committee on Asset Recovery, he saidthat the committee meets regularly to take reports from key law enforcement agencies on government’s anti-corruption effort, share information and intelligence, review the challenges being faced in the anti-corruption efforts generally and give directives on the way forward.