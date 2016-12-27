The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has declared that the party is not threatened by the formation of a “mega party” ahead of 2019.He said the APC is rather focused on its mission which had been made difficult by the current economic situation worldwide.Oyegun, who spoke with journalists on Tuesday, said those behind the formation of the mega-party should be encouraged in order to have a formidable opposition to the ruling APC.He absolved some leaders of the APC of being behind the formation of a new party.The APC chairman said he has met with some leaders of the party including the leadership of the National Assembly and a former vice president, adding that “we are waiting for the arrival of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu so that we can also meet with him and have meaningful discussion because he is a well-respected leader of this party.”“We don’t feel threatened at all. No mega party will survive the APC. I don’t know where the name mega party suddenly came from in the lexicon of politics in this country. We will infact encourage a mega party, because with the gradual collapse of PDP, we want a party that can make us sit upright and be on our toes in terms of delivery of services to our people.“A party that will make us feel challenged, that will make democracy real and offer the people a real choice. We are not threatened at all. We are focused on our mission made difficult by the current economic situation worldwide, which of course is compounded by the collapse of the oil market. We are reforming this country, reforming it ethically, morally and economically by building a fresh economic base which will no longer depend on the extractive industry which does not involve the people.”