VIDEO: Nigerian Army's final onslaughts that ousted Boko Haram from Sambisa 2:26 PM

A video footage shows gallant Nigerian army in one of its final onslaughts that ousted the Islamist Boko Haram Terrorists out of Sambisa forest and town in north-east Nigeria.

Video Credits: Africanews, ChannelsTV
