 Update: Rivers Speaker Dabotorudima succeeded by his predecessor, Ikuinyi-Owaji | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » Update: Rivers Speaker Dabotorudima succeeded by his predecessor, Ikuinyi-Owaji

4:43 PM 0 ,
A+ A-
In a dramatic twist to the dance of the bizarre that politics has become in Rivers State, the former Speaker of the Rivers State of House Assembly, Mr. Ibani Ikuinyi-Owaji, who resigned from office a year ago on December 18, 2015 under controversial circumstances, have reemerged as the Speaker of the volatile Assembly.


Ikuinyi-Owaji’s predecessor who had succeeded him following his (Ikuinyi-Owaji) resignation in 2015, Adams Dabotorudima, announced his own resignation during a sitting of the House on Friday (today) after the swearing-in of  the 12 lawmakers who won the December 10 legislative rerun in the state.

The new Speaker, Ibani Ikuinyi-Owaji, was immediately elected in an exercise that was conducted by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr. Marshal Uwom.

It may be recalled that Ikuinyi-Owaji resigned as Speaker on December 18, 2015 after Governor Nyesom Wike had presented the 2016 budget before the House.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top