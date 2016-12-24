Although it has come and gone, the wedding of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Aisha, to Ahmed, son of a popular and wealthy businessman, Indimi, will be regarded as one of the most controversial in recent times in the country.Reason: it all started as the wedding date was reportedly shifted twice. Besides, but for the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari’ plea, coupled with the quick intervention of some powerful northern elite, the wedding would have been called off, particularly after an order by the President who was not pleased with the buzz it was generating on social media .Nevertheless, the wedding came with some drama. Spyglass gathered that three of the Indimi girls were barred from attending the wedding. As disclosed by some sources, one of the ladies, Rahama, the estranged wife of Muhammed Babangida, was barred from attending, following her alleged involvement in the widely reported altercation at the wedding introduction held at the Villa in November.It was also gathered that her other twin sisters, Zahra and Arena, were not allowed to witness the wedding.Zahra had reportedly insisted on recording the event with her mobile phone, even when she was advised against doing such by protocols inside the presidential Villa.Though her intention, according to reports, was to capture the delivery of the traditional gifts made up of boxes containing cash, jewellery, clothes, bags, shoes and other gifts for the bride and the First Family, her refusal to comply with protocol resulted in an open altercation with the security personnel on hand.While the dust over the ugly development was yet to abate, the President and his wife were said to have been further infuriated by reports of the traditional gifts in the social media. The leak was believed to have come from the camp of the Indimis‘’ So, as part of conditions for peace, the three most controversial sisters were not allowed to attend the wedding in order to appease President Muhammadu Buhari’’ one of the sources disclosed.