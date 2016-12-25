The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), says it has so far distributed over 53,000 condoms through its Wise-up Cross River State campaign at Calabar Christmas Village.Mr Olamide Onifade, Head, Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, UNFPA, Wise-up Cross River State, disclosed this in a release he issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Sunday.NAN reports that the campaign has been on since Dec.1, when the one-month annual commercial fiesta began at the Christmas village.Wise-up Cross River State campaign is aimed at reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in the state through the active involvement of the youth and the vulnerable.It is in line with the target of ending HIV/AIDS around the world by 2030, using the 90:90:90 strategy, developed by the UNAIDS.He said: “As at Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2016, a total of 3,533 people have accessed the Wise-up zone with a total of 2030 HIV counselling and testing carried out.“Also, over 53,000 units of both male and female condoms have been given out, while 7,077 pieces of information, education and communication materials have so far been distributed.“So far, 23 persons (13 males and 10 females) have tested positive to the virus and they are already undergoing counselling as the Wise-up Cross River State campaign is running a test and treat policy.”Onifade said that condom distribution was intensified over the week as the event inched toward a close.Meanwhile, Wise-up Cross River State zone at the Christmas village has been lit up by the visit of Dr Inyang Asibong, the state Commissioner for Health.The commissioner said that she visited the UNFPA stand to see things for herself.“It’s such a beauty to see the Wise-up Cross River State zone; it’s so amazing to be here.“It is awesome to see youths come out to encourage other youths to live healthy; there’s no better feeling,” she said.She commended UNFPA and its partners for the campaign and pledged the continued support of the ministry for such programmes. (NAN)